Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Moon of Jamadi-us-Sani not sighted, first day to begin tomorrow

Moon of Jamadi-us-Sani not sighted, first day to begin tomorrow
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday announced that the moon marking the Islamic month of Jamadi-us-Sani 1446 AH was not sighted. According to a notification issued here, the first day of Jamadi-us-Sani will fall on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The decision was made in accordance with the guidance of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad. The announcement aligns with the lunar calendar’s observance protocols followed nationwide. Muslims across the country will now prepare for the start of this month as per the officially declared date.

