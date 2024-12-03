Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Top court rejects petition seeking equal treatment of all prisoners

Not our job to oversee facilities being provided to prisoners: SC
December 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected a petition regarding treating all prisoners by the Pakistan Prison Rules 1978 without any special privileges or preferential treatment.  The six-member Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the petitions of Chaudhry Mazhar Iqbal, Hammad Saeed and Muhammad Awais versus the Federation of Pakistan through the Secretary, Ministry of Interior. The court while maintaining the objections of the Registrar SCP office over the maintainability of the petition rejected the plea observing that it is not the job of the Supreme Court to oversee facilities being provided to the prisoners in jails.

Additional Attorney General for Pakistan, while agreeing to the objections of the registrar’s office, argued before the court that the petition seemed to be personal. Justice Jamal Mandokhail advised the petitioner to approach the provincial government or concerned High Court if he has objections over the rules.

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

