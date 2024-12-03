November 2024 recorded Pakistan's hottest November in 64 years

November 2024 recorded the warmest November ever in Pakistan, with temperatures significantly above the national average, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The national mean monthly temperature for November was 20.75°C, a remarkable +2.89°C higher than the typical 17.87°C average. This marked the highest November temperature in 64 years, surpassing the previous record of 19.87°C in 2011.

The daytime maximum temperature across the country reached 28.05°C, warmer by +2.13°C compared to the average of 25.92°C, making it the second hottest November maximum in the past six decades, just behind 28.09°C in 2007. Additionally, the national nighttime (minimum) temperature of 13.40°C was higher by +4.07°C than the average of 9.33°C, setting a new record for the highest average minimum temperature since 1960.

The hottest day of November occurred in Turbat, Balochistan, with temperatures peaking at 41°C. Meanwhile, Mithi in Sindh had the warmest mean monthly maximum temperature of 35.5°C. On the flip side, Skardu, in Gilgit-Baltistan, recorded the coldest night with a temperature of -6.6°C on November 28.

Rainfall across the country was near average, with a total of 5.6mm of precipitation in November, reflecting a +8% anomaly. The heaviest rainfall occurred in Khuzdar, Balochistan, where 54.3mm was recorded on November 30, while Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saw the highest monthly total at 110.0mm.

Meteorological patterns are shifting, with the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) transitioning towards a La Niña phase, while the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is inclined to a negative phase, which could have further implications on global weather patterns.