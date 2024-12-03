Oil leak from refinery line spreads to residential building in Karachi

KARACHI - An oil leak occurred in Clifton, Karachi, near Sea View, after a pipeline of Pakistan Refinery ruptured, causing furnace oil to spill across the service road and into a nearby residential building on Sunday. Police confirmed that pumping through the damaged line has been halted. To manage the situation, sand is being used to absorb and dry the oil spread across the road. Officials reported that multiple pipelines from different companies pass through the area. Excavation work has begun to repair the damaged line, though the extent of the damage will only be determined after further investigation. The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) spokesperson added that roadside hotels and tea stalls on pavements are contributing to traffic congestion and hindering pedestrian movement in the area.