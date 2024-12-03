Only 12 PTI workers lost lives in Islamabad protest, claims Gohar

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday said its 12 workers lost their lives during the crackdown of the security forces at the D-Chowk of Islamabad on the night of November 26.

The party also dissociated itself from the claim that hundreds of its supporters were killed during the action of the law enforcement agencies to clear the area from the protesters.

Speaking to reporters following his meeting with the party chief Imran Khan in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, Chairman PTI Gohar Ali Khan said they had provided information about the Islamabad protest to the jailed leader.

“We will not give irresponsible statements. We so far have the information that 12 workers lost their lives,” he said while refuting the claims made by party leaders about the killing of hundreds of workers. He further said that the party was collecting more information and data about those killed or injured.

He went on to say that former prime minister Khan was unaware of what had happened in Islamabad on the “final call” due to lack of access to newspapers and TV.

He while quoting the party founder said that Khan honoured the efforts of those workers who had participated in the protest.

The Chairman PTI said they informed Khan about the martyrdom of personnel of Rangers as well as police, and PTI workers, to which he expressed deep sorrow.

He said the jailed leader viewed that whether the protesters were in Islamabad or anywhere else, no shots should have been fired.

“The party has only one demand: Why were shots fired? … and from wherever they came,” he added.

“The founder’s message is that we should raise the issue in the National Assembly and Senate. Protest and take this matter forward,” he said.

Gohar said the PTI founder would announce the next course of action later. He underlined that the party believed in political struggle, adding that he cannot say anything about opening dialogue with the establishment at the moment.

He said their opponents were saying that the PTI should have held the sit-in in Sangjani area of Islamabad only to divert attention from deaths of workers.

Khan also ordered the care of the injured and paid tribute to all the workers and leaders, the PTI chairman said.

According to him, Khan sent a message to the party to maintain unity, as opponents are trying to create divisions.

He said the founding chairman also paid tribute to the party MNAs, MPAs and leadership from Punjab for showing courage in difficult times.

Replying to a question, he clarified that there were false reports about the health of PTI’s founder, adding that he was fine in Adiala Jail.

Separately, Imran Khan in a statement on X demanded of the Supreme Court to constitute an impartial judicial commission to investigate the deaths of PTI workers in Islamabad to bring to book those who ordered to open fire at the protesters. He also called on the government to make public data of public sector hospitals of Islamabad and Rawalpindi about deaths and injuries. He said that the CCTV footage of all hospitals and Islamabad Safe City should be preserved to ensure proof is not concealed or distorted.