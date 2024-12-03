Pakistani agri by-products showcased at China Int’l Fair

BEIJING - Pakistani agricultural by-products were showcased at the 21st China International Agricultural Trade Fair (CATF). The fair took place at China Import and Export Fair Complex (Canton Fair Complex) in the recent week. Pakistani agricultural by-products emerged as a highlight of the event, capturing the attention of visitors and buyers alike. Pakistani products ranging from biscuits and pastries to Himalayan pink salt, dried mangoes, and almond oil are making a strong impression at the fair.

“We are thrilled to see the enthusiastic response to these Pakistani agricultural by-products,” said Cindy Chen, Director of the Pakistani market service platform “Zhitong Batie” for the China region, Gwadar Pro reported. “Our platform has always been committed to showcasing the best of Pakistani products to a global audience, and this year’s trade fair has been no exception.” Chen highlighted the unique advantages of Pakistani agricultural products, adding their authenticity, freshness and Pakistan’s efforts to promote and develop the agricultural sector.

Pakistan’s merchandise exports for the fiscal year 2023-2024 have reached $3064 billion, representing a 10.54 percent increase over the previous year, according to figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Notably, agricultural exports showed remarkable performance, reaching a record high of $8 billion, up 37 percent year-on-year. Radio Pakistan reported that the country’s agricultural sector is on track to achieve an export target of $10 billion for this fiscal year. Pakistani agricultural exporters have been actively promoting their quality products through various Chinese exhibition platforms, such as the China International Import Expo, the China-South Asia Expo, the China-ASEAN Expo, etc.

“We are also here at the CATF to promote the inaugural FoodAg Manufacturing Expo, which will be held in Lahore in 2025, focusing on food ingredients, processing, packaging, supply chain, and food innovations.” The 21st CATF with the theme of “Accelerating the Development of Modern Agriculture and Advancing Comprehensive Rural Revitalization”, provides an exhibition area of over 100,000 square meters. Nearly 3,000 enterprises showcased more than 20,000 products, attracting an estimated number of over 50,000 professional buyers and industry experts. “The event provides an excellent opportunity for Pakistani agricultural by-products to reach a wider audience in the region,” Chen concluded.

“With China’s growing demand for high-quality agricultural products and Pakistan’s abundant resources and production capabilities, the future of bilateral trade in agricultural goods looks promising.”