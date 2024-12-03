Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Parachinar Under Terrorism

December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Parachinar continues to endure relentless attacks by extremists and is plagued by sectarian Shia-Sunni conflicts. The recent tragic loss of innocent lives raises a pressing question: how long will the government remain a bystander to this bloodshed? Targeted assaults on Shia convoys have become disturbingly routine, with extremists ambushing and firing on travellers. Women, children, and men are being mercilessly killed, and the government bears responsibility for failing to protect its citizens.

The question arises: are these heinous acts perpetrated by Sunni extremists, the TTP, or both? These frequent assaults, clearly acts of terrorism, suggest state inaction, leaving Shia communities vulnerable. Parachinar’s situation mirrors Balochistan, where Baloch separatists target civilians from Punjab. Similarly, TTP and other extremist groups are targeting Shias, seemingly using religious justification for murder.

Why are Shias being martyred without cause? The government must launch decisive action against these atrocities. If it fails to act, human rights organisations must intervene to support local civilians. Protests, roadblocks, and demands for a military operation should persist until the government takes effective measures to restore safety and justice.

SADAM HUSSAIN,

Ghotki.

