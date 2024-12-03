Paralysed Polio Campaign

The emergence of 50 polio cases in Pakistan is deeply concerning, with 13 cases reported in Sindh alone—a province that boasts a peaceful environment and a substantial medical workforce. This situation underscores two significant barriers to eradicating polio in Sindh.

Firstly, vaccine refusals are closely tied to failures in public service delivery. Sindh’s collapsing public service system, dominated by private mafias with political connections, has led communities to refuse vaccines unless basic services like water supply are provided. This counterproductive strategy pressures indifferent authorities into action, with high-ranking officials often addressing these demands to gain compliance.

Secondly, issues with medical staff training and motivation further hinder the campaign. Many staff members fail to participate fully in vaccination drives, often covering only a few households before returning to their stations. The reliance on daily wage workers with minimal education and training compounds the problem, as does inadequate vaccine storage infrastructure, compromising vaccine quality.

Addressing these challenges requires a complete overhaul of governance systems and a revitalised approach to the polio campaign. Only then can Pakistan hope to achieve polio eradication.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.