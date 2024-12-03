Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The balloon seems to stand still in the air while the earth flies past underneath.” –Alberto Santos-Dumont

Past in Perspective
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Montgolfier brothers, Joseph-Michel and Jacques-Étienne, pioneered the first successful hot air balloon flight in 1783, igniting mankind’s fascination with flight. Their invention, propelled by hot air, soared over the French countryside, marking an extraordinary leap in aeronautics. This innovative creation, crafted from paper and silk, astonished onlookers as it ascended gracefully into the sky. The historic flight, witnessed by a captivated audience, sparked a revolution in transportation and exploration. The Montgolfier brothers’ hot air balloon became an emblem of human ingenuity, inspiring future generations to conquer the skies and redefine the boundaries of possibility.

