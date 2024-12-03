PBBC delegation meets ZTBL CEO

ISLAMABAD - A high-level delegation from Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) Monday held meeting with President/CEO of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) at ZTBL’s head office in Islamabad. The delegation included John Tucknott CMG MBE - Chairman of the Pakistan Britain Business Council, Rashid Iqbal - Chief Executive/Trade Champion of the Pakistan Britain Business Council and other officials. After detailed deliberations, both sides acknowledged the significant potential for collaboration between Pakistan and the UK in promoting agriculture, especially in the context of food security and climate change. Key areas of focus included trade, agricultural mechanization, and capacity building. The PBBC delegation expressed strong appreciation for the initiatives of ZTBL, particularly those highlighted in a video documentary that showcased the bank’s efforts in promoting financial inclusion for small farmers and rural women. Rashid Iqbal expressed PBBC’s interest in furthering collaboration with ZTBL and indicated plans for a subsequent visit. Worth considering the fruitful discussion, Rashid apprised that a detailed proposal for this collaboration will be shared in the near future. It is worth noting that the PBBC delegation is currently visiting Pakistan to attend the IDEAS EXPO in Karachi, at the invitation of the Government of Pakistan.