PBBF denounces unauthorised trials for Dubai Basketball Championship

LAHORE - The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has strongly condemned and declared as illegal the trials held in Lahore for the upcoming Dubai Basketball Championship. PBBF Secretary General Khalid Bashir has urged the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to intervene and halt the activities of an unauthorised team planning to participate in the event. Bashir reiterated that under PSB regulations, no team is permitted to represent Pakistan internationally without obtaining a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC). He accused certain individuals of orchestrating these illegal trials in an attempt to form unofficial teams under Pakistan’s name and emphasized that such actions are a repeated attempt to undermine the federation’s authority. Highlighting PBBF’s official affiliations with the PSB and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Bashir made it clear that the federation alone holds the right to organize trials and select national teams for international competitions. He urged the FIA to take swift action to prevent the unauthorized team from traveling abroad, ensuring that Pakistan’s basketball representation remains legitimate and in compliance with official protocols.