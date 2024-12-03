Peace, love and brotherhood is identity of Sindh, says CM

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the identity of Sindh was peace, love and brotherhood. On the Sindh Culture Day, he said that the nations were defined by their culture. He wished Day of Culture to the heirs of the great Sindhi civilization living all over the world.

The Chief Minister said that the hospitality was an integral tradition of Sindh. He said, ‘I am proud that I was born in Sindh, the land of Sufis.’

He said, ‘I and my family had frequent opportunities to serve Sindh, which I consider an honor.’

Murad was of the view that celebrating the great civilization of Sindh was always a joy. ‘We are determined to making Sindh a cradle of peace, and bring back the great era of Sindhi civilization, ‘he remarked.

He appealed to the youth to get modern education, make the book a friend and adopt skills. He urged them to help each other and support the government in building a great Sindh. He further said that today was a day of joy, and we must pledge to empower our mothers, sisters and daughters.

Meanwhile, like other cities, Sindhi Culture Day was also celebrated in Hyderabad on Sunday. A couple of thousand people including men, women and children attired in traditional costumes Ajrak and Sindhi cap flowing on the streets in dozens of rallies to mark the multi-dimensional Sindhi culture day in a befitting manner.

The culture of Sindh was not confined to displaying Ajrak and Topi only but it is enriched with the colours of love, devotion, cohesion, brotherhood and sacrifice.

Several political parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Sindh Taraqi Pasand and others also organized separate rallies. Sindhi Culture Day is a special celebration that honors the rich heritage of Sindhi society, which dates back thousands of years to the Indus Valley Civilization.

Sindhis around the world, especially in Sindh,Pakistan and parts of India like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, celebrate this day with great enthusiasm. MThey wear traditional clothes, organize cultural events, and express their love for Sindh, often calling it “Sindh Amar,” meaning Motherland.

Sindhi Culture Day is not only a tribute to Sindh’s glorious past but also a call to preserve and promote its language, traditions, and values for future generations.

This festival unites Sindhis globally, reinforcing their shared identity and commitment to keeping their culture alive Each year, Sindhis around the world celebrate Cultural Day on the first Sunday of December’s first week. According to a survey, Sindhi people are considered more sincere compared to other communities in Pakistan and are admired for their deep commitment to their language and culture. This is why Sindh is also known as the “Land of Hospitable Hosts.”