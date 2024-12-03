PEC launches free AI training program for engineers  

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has launched a free online training program on “Generative Artificial Intelligence” to equip engineers with cutting-edge AI skills.

Developed in collaboration with PakAngels Silicon Valley USA, iCode Guru, and Aspire Pakistan, the 12-month initiative aims to train around 15,000 engineers nationwide, boosting their knowledge, fulfilling global demands, and enhancing employment opportunities.

The program will offer participants an opportunity to earn international certification with a traceable QR code and introduce them to generative AI technology, its applications, and model-building techniques.

The course is tailored for PEC-registered engineers, engineering managers, university faculty, students, and corporate sponsors. Topics covered include an introduction to generative AI, an overview of generative models, and hands-on model-building exercises.

The training highlights the importance of adopting AI early, offering advantages such as automating tasks to improve efficiency, expanding capabilities beyond traditional methods, developing software without coding knowledge, and staying competitive in a rapidly evolving job market.

The global market for generative AI is expected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032, with AI solutions predicted to automate 40% of tasks by 2030. By 2028, 70% of companies will adopt AI models.

Participants will learn to solve complex problems using AI models, generate innovative designs, access AI-powered insights, and develop engineering software without writing code.

This initiative reflects PEC’s commitment to advancing technological capabilities in Pakistan’s engineering sector.