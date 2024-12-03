PM approves summary for delegation’s US visit for Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s release

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Monday that the Prime Minister had approved the financial assistance summary for a delegation visiting the United States to work toward the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, currently imprisoned in the US.

During a hearing before Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Additional Attorney General (AAG) apprised the court of the government’s ongoing efforts. He confirmed that Senator Bushra will join the delegation, while Senator Irfan Siddiqui will abstain due to personal reasons. The AAG also noted that visa requests for the delegation have been forwarded and are expected to be approved within a week. The Foreign Office representative assured the court of their continued support for Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui, who has filed a petition through her lawyer, Imran Shafiq Advocate.

However, Justice Ishaq highlighted the inconsistencies in the government’s stance, as noted in the court’s previous written order. While the government has expressed willingness to fund the visit if official meetings at the White House and other departments materialize, it refuses to fund the trip if members use non-official visas, causing delays. Justice Ishaq remarked that this paradoxical position “appears fit for a script of a comic novel” and directed the Foreign Office to present the matter to the Prime Minister within 24 hours for rational reconsideration.

The court also noted logistical hurdles, including the delay in receiving official visas, which may compel Dr. Fowzia and others to bear the delegation’s expenses personally. The bench emphasized the potential embarrassment for the government if its nominated delegation fails to materialize, despite expressed commitments to Dr. Aafia’s case. The hearing was adjourned until January 13 for further proceedings.