PM arrives in Riyadh to attend ‘One Water Summit’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit to attend the ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh.

Upon his arrival at Riyadh’s Royal Airport Terminal, he was warmly received by Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and senior diplomatic officials.

Accompanying him on the visit are Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

In a post on his official X handle, the premier wrote: "Just landed in Riyadh to join Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other global leaders at the One Water Summit, a crucial event to discuss collective strategies for addressing water security challenges. Together, we aim to combat desertification, tackle water pollution, and promote action at all levels for water sustainability."

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will participate in the "One Planet Summit for Water," jointly organized by Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, focusing on coordinated global strategies for water resource management.

He will also address a roundtable conference on improving water quality and creating sustainable livelihoods.

Sources reveal that the prime minister will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss regional developments and other key issues. Meetings with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other global leaders are also on the agenda.