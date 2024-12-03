PM leaves for KSA today to attend ‘One Water Summit’

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia today on a two-day visit to attend the “One Water Summit” being held in Riyadh. The summit which is a joint initiative of Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, aims to promote global cooperation and a coherent international approach towards water resource management through high-level political commitments. At the Summit, the Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at a Roundtable focusing on restoration, preservation, and adaptation in the context of fresh water resources and wetlands. He will also highlight the steps being taken by Pakistan to promote water conservation, strengthen climate resilience, improve water quality, create livelihoods, and conserve biodiversity. The Prime Minister will underline the importance of international cooperation to tackle the impact of climate-induced floods, erratic and extreme weather patterns, and heat stress on water resources and ecosystems. He will also call for meaningful international collaboration for sustainable water resource management. On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings and engagements.