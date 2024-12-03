PM Shehbaz chairs meeting on Islamabad sit-in riots investigation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the task force formed to investigate the riots during the sit-in held in Islamabad on November 24. The meeting focused on reviewing weekly progress on legal action against those responsible for inciting unrest in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed authorities to ensure that individuals who violated laws, damaged public property, and harmed law enforcement personnel during the sit-in face severe punishment according to the law. He emphasized, “Those spreading chaos launched an attack on the capital during the official visit of the Belarusian President, which was a source of immense embarrassment for us.”

To enhance public safety, the Prime Minister announced plans to establish a modern anti-riot force meeting international standards. He also emphasized upgrading Islamabad’s Safe City Project by integrating a forensic lab to meet global standards, committing all necessary resources to this initiative.

During the briefing, it was reported that weapons, bullets, shells, and other evidence from the crime scenes have been collected and will be sent for forensic analysis. Authorities are swiftly identifying the rioters, and once identified, all culprits will be presented in court.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Cheema, Minister of Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah, and other senior officials.