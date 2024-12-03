PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Deputy Chairman Senate to discuss national issues

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedal Khan, to discuss the country's political and overall situation. During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the crucial role of the Senate in the legislative process, particularly in promoting public welfare.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the Senate's active role in fostering national unity and provincial harmony. "The Senate has been playing a key role in strengthening national cohesion and provincial integration," he said.

Syedal Khan praised the government's efforts in reviving the national economy, recognizing the ongoing initiatives aimed at economic stabilization. He also lauded the Prime Minister's steps towards the development and prosperity of Balochistan, appreciating the government's commitment to the province’s advancement.

The discussions also touched on ongoing efforts to address the political landscape and work towards national progress.