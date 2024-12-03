Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Police bust dacoits gang, recover stolen items  

Monitoring Desk
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI -  Police have busted a dacoit and street criminal gang by arresting five accused and recovering seven stolen motorcycles, two mobile phones, cash of Rs 38,000, weapons, and other items from their possession.  

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested Arbaz, Usama, Salar, Umar, and Fahad, members of the Arbaz dacoit, snatching, and bike-lifting gang. The police recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash of Rs 38,500, two mobile phones, weapons, and other items from their possession.  

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway. Police are also making efforts to apprehend other members of the gang.

Monitoring Desk

