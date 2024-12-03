Prize distribution of Khelta Punjab competitions held

BAHAWALPUR - An award distribution ceremony for divisional level competitions under the “Khelta Punjab” program was held at the Dring Stadium’s gymnasium. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq was the chief guest and former MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi attended as the guest of honor. Competitions in football, hockey, archery, athletics, badminton, table tennis, kabaddi, taekwondo, mat wrestling, volleyball, and basketball were organized at the divisional level under the Khelta Punjab program. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq distributed trophies and cash prizes. A large number of players and sports enthusiasts were present, along with the Divisional Sports Officer, officials from the Sports and Education departments, and other relevant departments.

DC inspects schools

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Government Girls Higher Secondary School Model Town A and Government Abbasia Higher Secondary School Bahawalpur. The Deputy Commissioner went into classrooms and met with students. He reviewed the teaching process and the educational facilities provided to the students. He urged the students to pursue their education with hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm, and to bring honor to the country and the nation. The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the science lab and computer lab. He assessed the cleanliness and tree plantation efforts in the school and the grounds. He also inspected the Autism Center established at Government Higher Secondary School Model Town A and planted a tree.