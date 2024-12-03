PTI’s Salman Raja denies founder transfer and rescinds resignation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja clarified on Tuesday that the party’s founder has not been transferred from Adiala Jail to another location, dispelling ongoing rumors about his relocation. Addressing media representatives, Raja noted that the founder might have been moved to a different cell within the same facility.

Commenting on the recent protests, Raja criticized the severe security measures imposed across Punjab on November 24. “There was a curfew-like situation, which prevented thousands of our supporters from reaching Islamabad,” he stated, adding that despite these obstacles, some demonstrators successfully traveled from various cities to join the rally.

He condemned the treatment of PTI leaders in Punjab, asserting, “The leaders from Punjab have faced significant hardships, but it’s unfair to suggest that they are not supporting the party.”

When asked about his recent resignation, Raja confirmed he had rescinded the decision but remained reserved about the reasons, promising to elaborate in the future. His resignation had sparked controversy and raised questions about internal discord within PTI, particularly following the party’s retreat from D-Chowk during the Islamabad protest.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan previously confirmed receiving Raja's resignation letter, fueling speculation about internal rifts within the leadership. The party continues to face intense scrutiny as it navigates challenging times, with its members and workers confronting mounting pressure from authorities.