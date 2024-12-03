Public holiday declared in Sheikhupura on December 5 for by-elections

A public holiday has been declared in the Sheikhupura district of Punjab on December 5, coinciding with the by-elections for the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-139 Ferozewala. The Deputy Commissioner’s Office issued the notification, confirming that all public institutions will remain closed to facilitate the voting process.

The by-election in PP-139 follows the vacancy left by the death of Rana Afzal Hussain, who previously won the seat in a by-election after Rana Tanveer Hussain vacated it.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed Shahid Imran Marth, Deputy Commissioner of Sheikhupura, as the District Returning Officer. Usman Jalees, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), will serve as the Returning Officer. Additionally, Muhammad Adeel Khan, Assistant Commissioner of Ferozewala, and Rana Bakhtiar Ahmad, Deputy District Education Officer, will act as Assistant Returning Officers.

Authorities encourage residents to participate actively in the by-election, ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process.