Punjab’s first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachments: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the first official meeting of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) to address crucial issues such as inflation and encroachments, here on Monday. During the meeting, the CM set a target to make PERA operational within three months. The meeting also saw the approval of key matters related to the authority’s establishment, appointments, regulations, and other procedures. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed that all appointments and hiring within PERA be carried out with complete transparency and merit. She also emphasized the need for an effective monitoring system for the authority’s operations. Additionally, the formation of committees related to PERA was approved, and positions for the headquarters, divisions, districts, and tehsils were also approved. Each tehsil will have Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officers, Investigation Officers, Senior Sergeants, and Sergeants appointed. The meeting also approved the transfer and deputation policy for PERA and the appointment of hearing officers for appeals at enforcement stations. Furthermore, the procurement plan and determination of powers for the Director General of PERA were also approved. The meeting also finalized the design and branding for PERA’s vehicles, uniforms, and caps, as well as the formation of a special committee to review PERA’s operational procedures and regulations for 2024.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 53rd National Day. In her message issued here on Monday, the CM highlighted the enduring ties between Pakistan and the UAE, built over decades of cooperation and mutual respect. CM Maryam Nawaz praised the UAE for being a remarkable example of innovation and progress on the global stage while preserving its ancient traditions. She acknowledged the invaluable contribution of Pakistan’s workforce to the UAE’s development and emphasized the strong cultural and economic bond between the two nations. “The UAE stands as a beacon of progress for the world and holds a pivotal position in the Muslim world. Pakistan cherishes its diplomatic and economic support, which has been unwavering in times of need,” she said. The CM also noted that the UAE has always stood by Pakistan during testing times and expressed gratitude for the solidarity shared by the two nations. Referring to the UAE as a “second home” for Pakistanis, CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the deep connection between the people of both countries, stating, “Our hearts beat as one.” She prayed for the UAE’s continued prosperity and stability and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening this vital relationship.