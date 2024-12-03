Rawalpindi PHA focuses on green spaces, recreation

Rawalpindi - Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, on Monday stated that the authority is utilizing all available resources to provide quality recreational facilities to citizens.

He highlighted that PHA’s plantation efforts have played a crucial role in protecting the city from the severe effects of smog. During a visit to Allama Iqbal Park, the DG reviewed arrangements for winter flower plantation and recreational amenities for the public.

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha noted that Allama Iqbal Park is vital in offering quality entertainment to the residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The park, due to its prime location, is particularly popular among citizens, attracting large crowds in the morning and evening.

The DG also mentioned that PHA successfully achieved its plantation target for the current year. Thanks to these efforts, Rawalpindi city and its residents have been shielded from the worst effects of smog this winter. He added that PHA has taken significant steps to plant saplings in parks, green belts, and other open spaces with the help of citizens. All city parks are now providing quality entertainment to the public, and PHA continues to prioritize environmental improvements.