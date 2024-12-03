Regional police told to expedite pending challans

GUJAR KHAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, has directed district police chiefs of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, and Murree to ensure timely submission of challans for pending cases by conducting investigations under senior officers’ supervision.

According to sources, the instructions were issued during a high-profile meeting chaired by the RPO in Rawalpindi. The meeting was attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani, DPO Jhelum Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, DPO Attock Ghiyas Gul, DPO Chakwal Ahmed Mohiuddin, DPO Murree Asif Ameen Awan, and other senior officers of investigation and legal branches. The officers briefed the RPO on law and order, security, and crime situations in their districts.

The RPO directed district police chiefs to ensure fair and swift investigations into serious pending cases, including those involving terrorism, and submit challans in court promptly. He also stressed addressing grievances filed through the Prime Minister Complaint Portal, 1787 Police Complaint Cell, and other platforms.

Additionally, the RPO instructed police officers to intensify actions against land mafias and other criminal elements while enhancing internal accountability measures.