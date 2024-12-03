Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 4,952 people

December 03, 2024
SARGODHA  -   Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency service to 4,960 people in the district during November last, says a news release issued here on Monday. District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah stated that during the month of November, the Rescue -1122 service conducted 5,322 rescue operations and provided medical cover to 4960 people with an average response time of 8.5 minutes. The emergencies included 1,140 road traffic accidents, 3,515 medical emergencies, 111 criminal incidents, 01 drowning case, 144 miscellaneous cases, and 49 fire incidents. Additionally, the Rescue-1122 provided first aid on the spot to 1,863 individuals.

