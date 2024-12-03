Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery held

SARGODHA - Revenue Awami Khidmat courts were held at divisional and district levels across Sargodha division. In this regard, the open court was held at the District Council Hall on Monday was presided over by Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan, who personally listened citizens’ revenue-related grievances and issued on-the-spot orders for their resolution. Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, ADCR Fahad Mehmood, Assistant Commissioner Amna Ehsan Tarrar, along with Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, revenue officers, staff from land record centers, patwaris, and a large number of applicants were present.

Citizens presented various revenue-related issues, including record corrections, issuance of fard (ownership documents), registration of deeds, transfer entries, domicile issuance, income certificates, and other related matters.

Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan said that any applicant facing difficulties in resolving their issues should promptly approach the district administration.

He directed the officers and staff at land record centers and other revenue departments to make sure courteous behavior towards applicants and warned that strict departmental action would be

taken against those with poor performance or absenteeism.

The Commissioner praised the Punjab Government’s initiative to organize Revenue Public Service Courts on the first two working days of every month. He noted that the step facilitates citizens by bringing all revenue officials under one roof, making it easier for them to resolve their issues efficiently.

Similar courts were also conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners in other districts of the division, reflecting a unified effort to streamline public service delivery in the revenue sector, he added.