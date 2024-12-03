RLK Group ITF Masters Championship 2024 inaugurated

LAHORE - The RLK Group ITF Masters Championship 2024 (MT 200) was officially inaugurated on Monday at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park, Lahore.

The tournament was launched with a colorful opening ceremony, where notable figures from the tennis community were present. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, Dr Rashid Latif Khan, Director of RLK Group Hassan Saidand PLTA SEVP Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) graced the occasion as chief guests and officially opened the championship.

Also present at the ceremony were PLTA Finance Secretary Waqar Nisar, Tournament Referee Arif Qureshi,Tournament CoordinatorFaheem Siddiqui and a good number of senior tennis players.On the first day of the championship, more than 24 matches were played, with top players advancing to the second round.

In the seniors 35+ singles 1st round, Tanvir Munir defeated Hassan Changez 6-0, 6-1, Inam Gul defeated Rai Asim Zafar 6-0, 6-1 and Imran Bhatti defeated Usman Khalid 6-1, 6-1. In the seniors 40+ singles 1st round, Syed Hadi Hussain defeated Mahir Nisar 6-2, 6-4.

In the seniors 45+ singles 1st round,Qadir Nawaz defeated Zia Ullah 6-0, 6-0, Fayyaz Khan defeated Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari 6-0, 6-0,Muhammad Asghar defeated Shehzad Maken 6-1, 6-0andOmer Dilshad defeated Syed Shams ud Din 6-2, 6-2.

In the seniors 50+ singles 1st round, Anwar ul Haq defeated Adnan Sardar Latif 6-1, 6-1 and Irfan Ahmad Khalil Chaudhary defeated 6-1, 6-1. In the seniors 55+ singles 1st round, Waheed Ahmad defeated Esda Jee 6-0, 6-0 and Arif Feroze defeated Israr Gul 6-0, 6-2. In the seniors 65+ singles 1st round, M Babar defeated Khalid Rehmani 6-3, 6-3.