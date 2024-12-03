Rupee gains 8 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday appreciated by 08 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.05. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.60 and Rs279 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs2 to close at Rs291.99 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.99, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of 79 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs352.70 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs353.49. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs75.68 and Rs73.99 respectively.