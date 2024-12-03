Russia reiterates backing for Syria’s Assad

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said Monday that it continued to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after jihadists last week wrested swathes of territory from government control. Moscow said so after Assad spoke of the “importance” of his allies in facing a rebel offensive that saw the Syrian government lose control of Aleppo. “We of course continue to support Bashar al-Assad and we continue contacts at the appropriate levels, we are analysing the situation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.