Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Russia reiterates backing for Syria’s Assad

December 03, 2024
Newspaper, International

MOSCOW  -  The Kremlin said Monday that it continued to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after jihadists last week wrested swathes of territory from government control. Moscow said so after Assad spoke of the “importance” of his allies in facing a rebel offensive that saw the Syrian government lose control of Aleppo.  “We of course continue to support Bashar al-Assad and we continue contacts at the appropriate levels, we are analysing the situation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

