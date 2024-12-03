Second FIR of Karachi airport suicide blast case registered

KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi on Monday registered a second FIR of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport suicide blast in which a key commander of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), who is also stated to be the mastermind of the blast, was nominated. It reports in media that sections related to murder, attempted murder, use of explosive material and funding of terrorists were inserted in the FIR, which was registered on the complaint of SHO Airport Musa Kaleem. Two days ago a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had been formed to interrogate the suspects in the case that had targeted the Chinese nationals. The eight-member JIT, headed by the deputy inspector general of the CTD, was tasked with interrogating Muhammad Javed and Gul Nisa and submitting a report to the Interior Ministry within 15 days. It comprised officials from security agencies, Rangers, Special Branch, Karachi Police, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The team was authorized to seek assistance from any investigative agency.