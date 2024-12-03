Settling the Score

In the midst of a nationwide breakdown of services and a state of siege in the capital, many had hoped that both the government and the opposition, particularly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), would recognise the consequences of their confrontational policies. The expectation was that they would seek to normalise relations, reconcile, and find common ground moving forward. Numerous voices had urged both parties to adopt this approach, warning that a politics of confrontation and revenge only leads to a cycle of perpetual warfare. Yet, day by day, it seems we are heading towards exactly that—a continuous state of conflict.

The government has, through an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and 93 others on serious charges. In tandem, a joint task force, headed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman, retired General Hafizur Rehman, has been established to investigate the source of a malicious propaganda campaign that emerged after the protests, which falsely claimed that several people had been killed in a massacre. Both of these actions stand in stark contrast to the idea of conciliation.

Rather than seeking to bridge divides, these measures appear to be an attempt to settle scores, documenting every grievance while giving the government more ammunition to further isolate and undermine PTI. Given the scale of disruption in Islamabad, the government certainly has the right to take such actions. However, by choosing this path, it has effectively ruled out every other avenue for resolution.

As a result, PTI will be further marginalised, its workers and leadership placed under increased pressure, and many will find themselves cornered, where violence may seem like the only recourse. It is hoped that the government reconsiders its approach, balancing its legitimate legal concerns with a broader vision of restoring stability to Pakistan’s political landscape.