Shafqat Shah felicitates people on Sindhi Cultural Day

STAFF REPORT
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Prominent Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Sunday congratulated the people of Sindh province on the observance of Sindhi Cultural Day and said that the Sindhi culture was one of the fascinating colours of different civilisations and cultures of Pakistan. He said the Sindhi Cultural Day was being celebrated to mark the centuries-old beautiful culture and customs of Sindh province. He extended his heartiest congratulations to the Sindhi brothers and sisters on the day. “The land of Sufis, Sindh, has been the place of tolerance and peace for centuries”, he added.

