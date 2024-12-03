Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Shehbaz Sharif to depart for Saudi Arabia for two-day trip today

Shehbaz Sharif to depart for Saudi Arabia for two-day trip today
Web Desk
11:34 AM | December 03, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for Saudi Arabia today (Tuesday) on a two-day visit, at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the "One Planet Summit for Water," which is a collaborative event organised by Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank.

The summit aims to promote a coordinated international approach to water resource management.

The Prime Minister will also address a roundtable conference, focusing on measures to improve water quality and create livelihoods.

Sources indicated that Shehbaz Sharif will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where discussions will include the evolving regional situation and other significant matters.

The Prime Minister is also expected to meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other global leaders. 
 

