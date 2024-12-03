Sindh CS orders inquiry into tree cutting near PIDC

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Asif Hyder Shah has taken serious notice of the unauthorised cutting of trees near PIDC and directed an immediate inquiry into the matter. According to a handout issued from Sindh Information Department on Monday, expressing his strong displeasure over the incident, he has called for strict action against those responsible. On the directives of the chief secretary, an FIR has been lodged at the Civil Lines police station against individuals involved in the cutting of four trees. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has also been instructed to initiate disciplinary proceedings against any employees found negligent or complicit. Following this, two notifications were issued by the KMC, asking the Director General Parks and Horticulture and the Director Municipal Utility Charges Tax (MUCT) to report to headquarters. Meanwhile, deputy commissioner South has been given a 24-hour deadline to submit a detailed inquiry report.

Emphasising the importance of greenery in urban settings, the chief secretary stated that trees are vital in combating pollution and promoting environmental sustainability in Karachi. “The government has a zero-tolerance policy towards the destruction of green assets,” he remarked, calling for greater vigilance from public officials to protect the environment and ensure adherence to laws prohibiting such acts. In a bid to prevent similar incidents, the Sindh government has instructed relevant authorities to strengthen monitoring mechanisms. Strict action will be taken against violators, setting a precedent to safeguard the city’s ecological balance, he said. Chief Secretary Shah said that efforts were underway to restore the damaged greenery, reiterating that such violations will not go unpunished.