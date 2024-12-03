Sindh declared Maternal & Neonatal Tetanus free province

Karachi - Sindh province has officially been validated as having eliminated Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus (MNT), marking a monumental milestone in Pakistan’s healthcare journey.

The announcement was made during a debriefing session held at a local hotel in Karachi, chaired by Secretary Health Sindh, Rehan Iqbal Baloch, alongside officials from the Federal Directorate of Immunization, EPI Sindh, UNICEF, WHO, and international experts.

The validation mission, led by Dr. Nasir Yusuf from WHO Headquarters, confirmed the elimination of neonatal tetanus through rigorous evaluations supported by UNICEF, WHO, and provincial health teams. Sindh’s achievement highlights the tireless dedication of health workers, national and provincial leadership, and development partners.

“Through collaborative efforts, Sindh has joined Punjab in achieving MNT elimination, now covering 75% of Pakistan’s population. This success inspires us to maintain and expand these gains,” said Rehan Iqbal Baloch.

“This milestone is a testament to teamwork and commitment,” remarked Dr Waqar Mehmood, DG Health Services Sindh.

Dr Muhammad Naeem, Project Director EPI Sindh, emphasized ongoing innovations like enhanced vaccination drives, monitoring systems, and outreach programs to sustain immunization efforts. He also acknowledged initiatives under the leadership of Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health and Population Welfare, which include the introduction of PSO fuel cards for vaccinators, the renovation of EPI centers, and the provision of scooters to female vaccinators.

Dr Sohail Raza Shaikh, Additional Director EPI Sindh, highlighted the immense efforts behind this success. “Our objective is to sustain this momentum and maintain Sindh’s MNT elimination status. Sindh’s remarkable progress reflects the dedication and commitment of the EPI Sindh team, health workers, and development partners,” he stated.

Global partners, including UNICEF and WHO, praised Sindh’s EPI team for their dedication. Dr Francois Gassee, UNICEF Consultant, and Dr Nasir Yusuf, Technical Advisor from WHO, lauded the collaborative efforts that led to this achievement.

This landmark achievement brings Pakistan closer to global MNT elimination, marking a significant step toward protecting maternal and child health.

The debrief meeting was attended by Dr Farhana Memon, DG Lady Health Worker Program, Dr Nouman Khan, Dr Inaam Bhatti, Dr Bisharat, Dr Syed Kamal (UNICEF), Dr Sara Salman (WHO), Dr Shehla, Dr Amjad Ansari, Dr Ahsan Bhurgri, Dr Waqar Soomro, Dr Arslan Memon, Dr Zaid Bin Arif, Dr. Ramesh Kumar, Dr Ghulam Hussain Buledi, Suneel Raja, DHO from district Thatta and Tharparkar.