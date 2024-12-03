Sindh governor extends congratulations to UAE on its 53rd National Day

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday extended heartfelt congratulations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its 53rd National Day, praising the visionary leadership of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan as the foundation of the nation’s progress.

In his statement issued from the Governor House, Tessori highlighted the pivotal roles of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in driving the UAE’s remarkable achievements. He noted that the UAE National Day symbolises historic unity and development.

“The fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE stand as a testament to shared prosperity and growth,” he said, adding that Pakistan values its enduring partnership with the UAE, which has always stood by Pakistan in times of need with sincerity and support. Governor Tessori also acknowledged the UAE’s investment in various sectors across Sindh, stating that these initiatives are helping reduce poverty and unemployment in the region. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, in his message on the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, emphasised the collective responsibility to eradicate all forms of slavery.

“This day reminds us that the fight against all manifestations of slavery, including human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and child labour, must remain a shared global goal,” he stated.

Tessori reaffirmed his commitment to combating these practices and expressed solidarity with those who dedicate their efforts to this cause. “Today, we salute the courage of all those fighting to end slavery in all its forms and pledge to build a society free from exploitation,” he added.