Six killed, over 1,700 injured in Rawalpindi accidents  in Nov

RAWALPINDI - Six people lost their lives, and 1,713 others were injured in 1,727 road traffic accidents reported to Rescue 1122 in Rawalpindi district during November. According to Emergency Rescue Service (ERS) statistics, 741 individuals sustained serious injuries, while 966 suffered minor injuries. Among the victims, 1,450 were men and 263 were women, primarily aged between 11 and 40 years. ERS media coordinator Usman Gujjar stated that rescue teams responded promptly to all incidents, maintaining their average response time. He noted that most accidents involved cars and motorcycles, with overspeeding, careless driving, wrong turns, and tire bursts identified as major causes. Usman emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules to reduce road accidents and ensure public safety.