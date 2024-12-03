Tuesday, December 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Slow internet speed limits access in several cities including Karachi

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   In Karachi, users in North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Karsaz reported slow internet speeds, with netizens complaining of disrupted Wi-Fi services and issues with the popular messaging platform WhatsApp. Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital, Peshawar, people complained of problems with internet browsing, as well as uploading and downloading images, videos, and voice notes.

Similar issues were also reported across Balochistan including the capital Quetta where WhatsApp services have been affected. The disrupted internet access also adversely affected those engaged in online businesses. The internet issues were confirmed by Downdetector which showed  Gmail, WhatsApp, Instagram and TikTok outages spiking at around 11am today.  Furthermore, the incumbent government has carried out multiple tests of its internet firewall, with the first and second trials conducted in July and August, respectively.

Sindh declared Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus free province

On both occasions, the trials slowed down internet speeds and disrupted digital platforms.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1733120220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024