South Korean parliament votes for lifting of martial law

The South Korean parliament on Tuesday evening voted to demand President Yoon Suk Yeol lift emergency martial law, Yonhap news reported.

Under the country’s Constitution, martial law must be lifted when a parliamentary majority demands it.

Of the 300 members of parliament, 190 were present and all voted in favor of a motion demanding the lifting of martial law.

​​​​​​​With the motion's passage, the martial law declaration is void, according to the parliamentary speaker's office.

In the startling move, Yoon, in a late-night television address, declared martial law, saying the step was necessary to “protect the country from North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements.”