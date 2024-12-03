Sports gala held for disabled persons in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A special sports gala was organized for persons with disabilities at Baisakhi Ground in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The event was jointly organised by the Social Welfare Department Dera and the District Administration Dera, with the aim of encouraging persons with disabilities to showcase their talents and promoting social inclusion.

The event was attended by officials from the district administration and other departments, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, Regional Sports Officer, and the District Officer of Social Welfare.

The officials spent time with the participating youth and praised their determination and resilience.

In their speeches, the speakers highlighted the significance of this day, emphasizing that persons with disabilities are an integral part of our society.

They stressed the need for such initiatives to bring about positive changes in their lives.

The sports gala provided disabled youth with an opportunity to showcase their abilities, fostering confidence and enthusiasm among them.

This programme served as a model for the social and societal inclusion of persons with disabilities, delivering the message that these young individuals have the potential to succeed in every field of life.