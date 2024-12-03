Tuesday, December 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Supreme Court seeks reports on missing persons case

Supreme Court seeks reports on missing persons case
Web Desk
3:04 PM | December 03, 2024
National

The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s constitutional bench has summoned reports from all concerned agencies regarding the ongoing missing persons case. The bench issued notices to the Attorney General, Ministry of Interior, and other relevant parties involved in the case.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhel expressed concern over the large number of missing persons, emphasizing that “only statements will not resolve the issue.” He called for the Parliament, as the supreme institution, to take action and suggested convening a joint sitting to address the matter.

The Deputy Attorney General informed the court that the government is working towards a final solution, with a sub-committee established by the cabinet to submit recommendations on the issue.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi questioned whether those who had returned from disappearance provided any information on who was responsible. In response, Justice Mandokhel noted that the missing persons who returned often claimed they had gone to the Northern Areas for rest but did not reveal further details.

Vawda claims Imran Khan’s Twitter used for propaganda

Justice Naeem Afghan stressed the need for courage in addressing the issue, stating, “Some missing persons cases malign the state.” He further remarked, “A liberation war is ongoing in the name of missing persons, and no one is prepared to stand in the system.”

The court adjourned the case hearing until next week, with further deliberations expected on the issue.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1733212005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024