Supreme Court seeks reports on missing persons case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s constitutional bench has summoned reports from all concerned agencies regarding the ongoing missing persons case. The bench issued notices to the Attorney General, Ministry of Interior, and other relevant parties involved in the case.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhel expressed concern over the large number of missing persons, emphasizing that “only statements will not resolve the issue.” He called for the Parliament, as the supreme institution, to take action and suggested convening a joint sitting to address the matter.

The Deputy Attorney General informed the court that the government is working towards a final solution, with a sub-committee established by the cabinet to submit recommendations on the issue.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi questioned whether those who had returned from disappearance provided any information on who was responsible. In response, Justice Mandokhel noted that the missing persons who returned often claimed they had gone to the Northern Areas for rest but did not reveal further details.

Justice Naeem Afghan stressed the need for courage in addressing the issue, stating, “Some missing persons cases malign the state.” He further remarked, “A liberation war is ongoing in the name of missing persons, and no one is prepared to stand in the system.”

The court adjourned the case hearing until next week, with further deliberations expected on the issue.