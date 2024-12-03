Team Bilal to Battle Team Tehsin in National Bridge Trials finale at Lahore Gymkhana

LAHORE - The National Bridge Trials 2024, hosted at Lahore Gymkhana’s Bridge Arena, have attracted top-tier bridge talent from Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other cities. Lahore’s finest players, alongside enthusiasts and hopefuls, are immersed in intense competition, aiming to secure their spots in Pakistan’s national bridge teams. Organised by Pakistan Bridge Federation (PBF), these trials aim to select teams in four categories: Open, women, mixed, and seniors, to represent Pakistan at Bridge Federation of Middle East (BFAME) Championship in Dubai in April 2025. Successful teams will also earn the opportunity to compete at the prestigious Bermuda Bowl in Denmark in August 2025. After days of electrifying competition, the final showdown is set between Team Bilal and Team Tehsin. Team Bilal features Gulzar Ahmed Bilal, Sarfraz Ahmed Khan, Mohsin Chandna, Arsalan Mansoor, Imran Abedi, and Mirza Shauq Hussain. Team Tehsin comprises Tehsin Gheewala, Khaled Mohiuddin, M Mubasher, Junaid Puri, and Anwar Mumtaz Kizilbash. In the semifinals, Team Tehsin outclassed Team Baghi TV to secure their place, while Team Bilal delivered a stellar performance to defeat the acclaimed Team Elementary. The finals will take place on Tuesday at the Lahore Gymkhana Bridge Hall, under the supervision of Chief Tournament Director Ihsan Qadir, who also serves as Secretary of the Bridge Federation of Middle East. The event is sponsored by Kohat Cement, honoring its late CEO, Sheikh Atta.