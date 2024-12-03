The Nation editor’s father laid to rest

ISLAMABAD - Chaudhry Masood Ahmed, the father of Editor The Nation Salman Masood, was laid to rest on Monday here. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered after Namaz-e-Maghrib at Markazi Masjid Emaar DHA 5.

Chaudhry Masood Ahmed had breathed his last on Sunday evening.

A large number of people including former federal minister Chaudhry Daniyal Aziz, senior jurist Awais Aziz, Chief Operating Officer of Nawa-e-Waqt Lt Col (Retd) Syed Ahmed Nadeem Qadri, Director HR Shafique Sultan, Director Marketing Bilal Mahmood, Director Administration Shoaib Aslam, IT Head Qaiser Nadeem, media persons, relatives and residents of the area attended the funeral prayer. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this major loss with fortitude.

Rasm-e-Qul of late Chaudhry Masood Ahmed will be held at Editor The Nation Salman Masood’s residence 27, M-1, Emaar DHA 5, Islamabad after Namaz-e-Asr.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ministers and politicians from government as well as opposition parties on Monday expressed his deep grief over the demise of Chaudhry Masood Ahmed, the father of Salman Masood, the Editor of English newspaper The Nation.

The president conveyed his sympathies and condolences to Salman Masood on the death of his father.

President Zardari prayed for peace for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Masood Ahmed, father of daily “The Nation” editor Salman Masood.

The Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He also prayed for strength and patience for Salman Masood and his family during this difficult time.

INFORMATION MINISTER ATTA TARAR

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar also expressed deep grief over the death of the father of the Editor of English Daily “The Nation” Salman Masood.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Salman Masood and other family members.

Terming the death of a father an irreparable loss, Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Salman Masood’s father.

Tarar said he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

PUNJAB CM MARYAM NAWAZ

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Masood Ahmed, father of daily The Nation’s editor, Salman Masood.

In her condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family, praying for strength and patience during this difficult time. She offered heartfelt prayers for the departed soul, wishing him eternal peace. “May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude” she prayed.

SENATE CHAIRMAN

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has extended his sincerest condolences to Salman Masood, Editor the Nation, on the passing of his beloved father.

“In this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family”, Gilani observed.

The Chairman Senate said that the loss of a parent is a profound grief.

He prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant the family strength to bear this loss.

NA SPEAKER AYAZ SADIQ

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also expressed his sympathies with The Nation editor Salman Masood over the sad demise of his father Chaudhry Masood Ahmed. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

BILAWAL BHUTTO ZARDARI

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto offered his condolence to Salman Masood over the sad demise of his father. In his condolence message, Bilawal expressed his heartfelt sympathies with him and prayed to God for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

In his condolence message, Bilawal prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved family during this difficult time. “May Allah grant you and your family the courage to bear this loss,” Bilawal wrote, also praying for the deceased to be granted the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

DEPUTY PM ISHAQ DAR

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ishaq Dar condoled the death of Salman Masood’s father. In his condolence message, Dar expressed his deep sorrow and grief with Salman Masood and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this major loss.

IGP PUNJAB

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar also sent a condolence message to Salman Masood over the sad demise of his father. He expressed sympathies with him and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

In a separate message, PPP Secretary-General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Masood Ahmed. Bukhari offered prayers for the departed and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family. “We pray for the deceased’s forgiveness and patience for the family during this trying time,” Bukhari stated.

Senator Sherry Rehman, Vice President of the PPP, expressed her deep sorrow over the passing of Masood Ahmed, the father of senior journalist Salman Masood.

In her message of condolence, Sherry Rehman extended her sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s soul. “All my thoughts and sympathies are with the family during this difficult time,” she said.

Sherry Rehman also prayed, “May Allah grant Salman Masood and his grieving family patience, and bless the departed with the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous. Ameen.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Governor expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Masood Ahmed.

In his condolence message, Governor Kundi extended heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family and prayed for the elevation of the departed soul. “All my thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” he said.

He prayed: “May Allah grant Salman Masood and his bereaved family patience, and bestow the deceased with the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous. Ameen.