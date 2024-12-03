Three new polio cases reported in Pakistan, total rises to 59 in 2024

Pakistan has recorded three additional polio cases, raising the total for the year to 59, according to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) for Polio Eradication.

The latest cases have been reported from Dera Ismail Khan, Kemari, and Kashmore, with all affected children testing positive for Wild Polio Virus Type 1.

Balochistan leads the count with 26 cases, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 16, Sindh with 15, and Punjab and Islamabad reporting one case each.

Health authorities are ramping up vaccination drives and awareness campaigns to curb the virus's spread. The recent spike in polio cases has raised alarms among international organizations, which have urged Pakistan to implement emergency measures.

The government has assured these organizations of swift action, and delegations are expected to visit the country later this month to assess the situation and support eradication efforts.

Polio: A persistent threat

Polio is a highly contagious virus that invades the nervous system, potentially causing irreversible paralysis or even death. Transmitted primarily through the fecal-oral route, it disproportionately affects children under five years of age.

While there is no cure, the disease can be prevented through vaccines—either oral or inactivated—that provide lifelong protection. Health experts emphasize the critical role of repeated vaccinations in ensuring the safety of vulnerable populations.