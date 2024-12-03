Tukhtayev reassures Uzbek Embassy’s round-the-clock availability to promote business ties

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtayev met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday to explore avenues for enhancing business opportunities and bilateral relations.

The meeting emphasized trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between the two countries. During the discussion, Minister Jam Kamal Khan shared highlights from his recent visit to Uzbekistan, expressing admiration for the country’s infrastructure and rapid development. “The progress in Uzbekistan is remarkable, and I was particularly impressed by its railway system,” the minister said, underscoring the importance of learning from Uzbekistan’s advancements.

The minister highlighted the newly launched flights between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, noting their high occupancy rates as a sign of significant potential for collaboration. He identified religious tourism and other sectors as areas ripe for growth and called for further efforts to facilitate travel. Stressing the need for a streamlined visa process, he advocated measures to ensure genuine visitors while maintaining rigorous scrutiny.

Ambassador Tukhtayev agreed on the untapped potential of bilateral trade, emphasizing sectors like agriculture, food, pharmaceuticals, and tourism. He reassured the minister of the Uzbek Embassy’s round-the-clock availability to facilitate coordination and promote business ties. The ambassador also stressed the importance of sustained hard work and collaboration to achieve mutual goals.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan proposed partnerships with local airlines to boost trade and travel connectivity and suggested organizing business-to-business (B2B) interactions during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s expected visit to Uzbekistan. The idea of holding a business forum during the visit also featured prominently in their discussions. Concluding the meeting, the minister conveyed greetings to Uzbekistan’s President and other officials, emphasizing the deepening ties between the two nations. Both sides agreed to work closely to unlock the full potential of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan held a virtual meeting with the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries (QCCI), led by its president, Muhammad Ayub, to discuss challenges and opportunities for Balochistan’s business community. The minister began the session by expressing condolences over recent kidnappings in the province, condemning the incidents, and offering prayers for the safety of all affected. He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting traders and resolving the issues faced by the business community and exporters in Balochistan. President Ayub outlined several pressing concerns, including the need for flexibility in export policies and the establishment of additional border crossing points—one for each district—to streamline trade with Afghanistan and Iran. He also called for policy changes at internal checkpoints within Balochistan, urging relaxation to facilitate smoother operations for businesses.

Another key issue discussed was the location of the Expo Centre in Quetta. The QCCI president requested its relocation closer to the airport to better accommodate foreign delegates and the business community. Minister Jam Kamal Khan supported the proposal, emphasizing that the centre should be at a practical location. The president also raised concerns about the Taftan border’s limited operational hours, requesting 24-hour availability to ease trade and improve conditions for “Zaireen” (pilgrims), who currently endure harsh conditions with minimal facilities. Minister Jam Kamal noted that as Chief Minister of Balochistan, he had initiated a project in 2021 under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to enhance infrastructure for pilgrims at the border.

Regarding the economic zone, the QCCI president highlighted that while 100 acres had been allocated, only 200 acres were currently available due to encroachments, calling for action to reclaim the land. The minister urged the QCCI to submit a detailed proposal addressing border facilities, policy reforms, Expo Centre relocation, and Joint Trade Committee (JTC) agenda items. He assured that the federal government, in collaboration with the provincial government, would work to resolve these issues and support Balochistan’s economic growth. This engagement underscores the federal government’s resolve to address the challenges faced by Balochistan’s traders and strengthen the province’s trade and commerce sector.