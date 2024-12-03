Ulema meet PHA DG to discuss libraries at mosques

SARGODHA - A delegation of the Muttahida Ulema Council held a meeting with Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, to discuss initiatives, including the establishment of small public libraries in mosques and measures to enhance the city’s beauty on Monday. The delegation also lauded the creation of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Chowk on Khushab Road and pledged to collaborate on further beautification projects across the city. The delegation comprised prominent scholars including Qari Waqar Usmani, Qari Ahmad Ali Nadeem, Maulana Umar Farooqi, Mian Abdul Ghaffar Azad, Ameer Afzal Awan, and Malik Mehmood Awan. The meeting featured in-depth discussions about mosque plantations, setting up Islamic book-filled libraries, and revamping key intersections in Sargodha. During the meeting, the ulema expressed their appreciation for the aesthetically pleasing renovation of the chowk at the end of City Road, now known as Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Chowk. Tauqeer Haider Kazmi highlighted ongoing efforts to transform Sargodha into a green city. He assured the delegation that comprehensive strategies were being implemented to develop parks, greenbelts and intersections, with the goal of achieving a lasting and impactful transformation.

Five shopkeepers held for profiteering

Price control magistrates got arrested five shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city on Monday. According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including University road, Quenchi Morh, Lorry Adda and found that shopkeepers namely Riaz, Atif, Hassan, Naveed and Mudassar were involved in profiteering. The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.