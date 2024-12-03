Tuesday, December 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

US reaffirms support for Pakistan in counterterrorism efforts

US reaffirms support for Pakistan in counterterrorism efforts
Web Desk
11:48 AM | December 03, 2024
National

The United States has reiterated its commitment to supporting Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism. US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller made this statement during a press briefing that covered a range of topics, including Pakistan, India, and global diplomacy.

Responding to a query about the Biden administration's potential plans to supply advanced weaponry to Pakistan before the presidential transition to President-elect Donald Trump, Miller said, "I have nothing to announce at this time." However, he emphasized the US's ongoing partnership with Pakistan in combating terrorism.

Addressing recent violent protests in Pakistan, Miller underscored the importance of peaceful demonstrations worldwide. "Protests, whether in Pakistan or elsewhere, should remain peaceful," he said, urging the Pakistani government to manage demonstrators with respect.

When questioned about Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s discussions with Indian officials regarding allegations against the Adani Group and the murder of a Sikh leader, Miller declined to comment on private diplomatic talks. He noted that the US frequently engages with India on various matters, including the conspiracy surrounding the Sikh leader’s murder.

199 Moza Jat digitized for revenue services in Peshawar

Earlier, the US condemned a recent terrorist attack near Karachi's International Airport, expressing condolences for the victims. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to those impacted,” said Miller.

The briefing highlighted the complexities of US diplomacy as it navigates sensitive international issues and reaffirms its strategic commitments.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1733212005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024