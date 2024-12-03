US reaffirms support for Pakistan in counterterrorism efforts

The United States has reiterated its commitment to supporting Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism. US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller made this statement during a press briefing that covered a range of topics, including Pakistan, India, and global diplomacy.

Responding to a query about the Biden administration's potential plans to supply advanced weaponry to Pakistan before the presidential transition to President-elect Donald Trump, Miller said, "I have nothing to announce at this time." However, he emphasized the US's ongoing partnership with Pakistan in combating terrorism.

Addressing recent violent protests in Pakistan, Miller underscored the importance of peaceful demonstrations worldwide. "Protests, whether in Pakistan or elsewhere, should remain peaceful," he said, urging the Pakistani government to manage demonstrators with respect.

When questioned about Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s discussions with Indian officials regarding allegations against the Adani Group and the murder of a Sikh leader, Miller declined to comment on private diplomatic talks. He noted that the US frequently engages with India on various matters, including the conspiracy surrounding the Sikh leader’s murder.

Earlier, the US condemned a recent terrorist attack near Karachi's International Airport, expressing condolences for the victims. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to those impacted,” said Miller.

The briefing highlighted the complexities of US diplomacy as it navigates sensitive international issues and reaffirms its strategic commitments.