Vawda claims Imran Khan’s Twitter used for propaganda

Web Desk
3:46 PM | December 03, 2024
Senator Faisal Vawda has alleged that the Twitter account of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is being used as part of an organized propaganda campaign. In a post on the social media platform X, Vawda claimed that Imran Khan is not personally managing his Twitter handle and that the account is being exploited to spread misinformation.

He further accused individuals close to Khan, including Bushra Bibi and former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, of conspiring against the former prime minister. Vawda alleged that they are attempting to portray Khan as mentally unstable and have even plotted harm against him. According to Vawda, these actions aim to push Khan into an irrecoverable situation.

Additionally, Vawda referred to a recent controversial tweet posted on Monday, asserting that it was not authored by Imran Khan but by conspirators operating from outside Pakistan. He suggested that this was part of a coordinated effort to create division and incite unrest.

