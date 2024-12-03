Tuesday, December 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

World Peace Jirga delegation discusses peace promotion with commissioner

NEWS WIRE
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

MULTAN  -  Commissioner Maryam Khan has said that peace is inevitable for strengthening the economy. She stated this during a meeting with a delegation of the World Peace Jirga at her office. The meeting highlighted the importance of peace and paid tribute to the Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies for their efforts. The Chairman of the World Peace Jirga Program, Raiat Ullah Khan, popularly known as Khan Baba, and Country Head Saadia Khan, known as Khan Bibi, were present at the meeting. Khan Baba shared that committees were being formed at the provincial and divisional levels under the World Peace Jirga Program. “Lists of 10 men and 5 women from each district are being prepared to strengthen peace efforts,” he added.

He stressed that the nation’s development and prosperity depend on maintaining peace and urged unity to counter anti-state elements and reduce growing unrest. He also announced the formation of a Women’s Jirga, stating that empowering women is a top priority, as their progress guarantees the country’s future.

British premier highlights importance of US, European relations for UK security

Khan Bibi highlighted the vital role of organizations working for peace and called for collective efforts to enhance harmony and stability. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu, Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Director Information lram Saleemi, Assistant Commissioner General Hafiz Khursheed, and representatives from various segments of society.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1733212005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024